Risk of fires high in some parts of Armenia, ministry warns

Armenia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations warned of a high risk of fires in Ararat valley and its foothills, Vayots Dzor foothills, Syunik valleys and the capital of Yerevan from 10 to 15 July.

In a daily weather update, the ministry said showers and thunderstorms are expected in some regions on 11-15 July, particularly in the afternoon and at night. In separate places hail is also possible.

North-west wind speed is 5-10 m/s, with strong winds up to 20-25 m/s possible during thunderstorms.

Temperatures are set to gradually increase by 3-5 degrees in the daytime of July 11-13.

Showers and thunderstorms, coupled with strong winds, are also forecast in Yerevan for the evening of July 10 and 14, as well as for the daytime of July 15. On July 11-13, no precipitation is predicted in the capital.

