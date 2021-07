Head of Yerevan’s Nor Nork district dismissed

By the decision of Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan on July 7, Hovhannes Manukyan was dismissed as head of the Nor Nork administrative district of Yerevan.

According to the same decision, the deputy head of the Nor Nork district, Gagik Abajyan, is set to temporarily assume the duties of the district head.

Panorama.AM