Armenian oboist Hayk Hekekyan wins two awards at Stockholm Int’l Music Competition

Oboist Hayk Hekekyan, the son of renowned Armenian conductor Tigran Hekekyan, has won two awards at the VIII Stockholm International Music Competition held online from June 12 to July 5.

The musician won the top prize and the Audience Choice Award according to the results of voting in the comments on YouTube, his mother, pianist Marine Margaryan, said on Facebook.

She thanked all those who voted for his son, adding it is an important victory in Hayk’s musical career.

She also expressed gratitude to Hayk’s oboe teacher Harutyun Shakhkyan.

