Armenian government extends quarantine regime for six months

The Armenian government has extended its coronavirus restrictions for another six months.

According to the decision posted on the government website on Friday, the nationwide quarantine regime is extended until December 20.

The quarantine regime was introduced on 11 September 2020 and was extended on 11 January 2021 by six months. It was due to expire on 11 July.

Armenia lifted the outdoor mask mandate for all people on June 1. Those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can go without masks indoors from July 1.

Panorama.AM