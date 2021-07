Armenian boxers win three bronze medals at Junior European Championships

Armenian boxers won three bronze medals at the EUBC Junior European Boxing Championships being held in Tbilisi, Georgia.

In particular, Erik Arstamyan (46 kg), Samvel Grigoryan (48 kg) and Hamlet Adamyan (75 kg) captured bronze medals, the Boxing Federation of Armenia reported.

The Armenian team of young boxers is led by Ashik Grigoryan.

