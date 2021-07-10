Armenia denies firing at Azerbaijani positions

Armenia’s Defense Ministry on Saturday denied the Azerbaijani reports that Armenian forces had allegedly fired across the border at Azerbaijani military positions.

“The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry issued a statement suggesting that in the evening of 9 July the Armenian army units opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions in the border area of Gegharkunik Province.

“The report does not correspond to reality. The Armenian side did not open fire and, as we have already stated, it only takes countermeasures if necessary,” the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Panorama.AM