SOAR TRANSITIONAL CENTER RENOVATIONS UNVEIL EXCITING NEW OPPORTUNITIES IN GYUMRI

The Society for Orphaned Armenian Relief (SOAR) established a residential Transitional Center in December 2019, the first of its kind in Gyumri, Armenia, to address an existing gap in care for older teenage girls who, as they age out of the orphanage system, are at serious risk for homelessness, unemployment, and human trafficking.

To address this distinct population, SOAR’s Transitional Center welcomes vulnerable young women into a residential setting that prepares them to become accomplished, educated, and self-supporting adults. The Center provides a safe, nurturing environment that facilitates higher education, requires participation in programs to enhance essential life skills, and offers the opportunity for volunteerism to the community.

Thanks to funding from the Norman K. Miller Charitable Fund, the Harold and Josephine Gulamerian Armenian Orphan Fund, and the SOAR New Jersey (NJ) Juniors, the basement of SOAR’s Transitional Center has been transformed into a modern Training & Program Hub. The newly renovated space will be used for vocational training and educational activities for the young women residing at the Center and for disadvantaged youth across the region.

“When we started SOAR in 2005, our dream was to create our own Center – a facility where we would emphasize formal education and job training and empower our residents to recognize their true academic and professional potential,” says SOAR Executive Board Chairman George S. Yacoubian Jr. “Our vision came true with the creation of our Transitional Center. As we refine our model and expand our reach, we look forward to opening additional strategically located facilities throughout Armenia and Artsakh in the years to come.”

The SOAR NJ Juniors, led by advisor Juliet Inan, also funded renovation of the grounds of the Transitional Center, transforming it into a thriving outdoor garden where the residents plant trees, vegetables, and fruit.

The Society for Orphaned Armenian Relief is the world’s only charitable organization devoted exclusively to providing humanitarian relief to orphaned Armenian children. To learn more about SOAR, visit soar-us.org.

SOAR Transitional Center Garden Before & After





SOAR Transitional Center Basement Before & After