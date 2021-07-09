Kanye West helped Kim Kardashian with upcoming KKW Beauty rebrand

They might be exes but they’re still partners in business.

After Kim Kardashian announced earlier this week that her KKW Beauty website would be shutting down in August for a rebrand, many fans speculated it was because she plans to drop the “W” from the company’s name in light of her pending divorce from Kanye West.

But a source close to Kardashian and the beauty company told Page Six Style that that’s not the case at all — in fact, West helped his estranged wife with the rebrand.

“Fun little fact, Kanye helped come up with the new name,” the insider shared, declining to disclose what that new name will be.

“Kim’s decision to rebrand has nothing to do with dropping the W in KKW since she has not changed her legal name and still goes by West,” the insider added. “It has been in the works for awhile, and Kanye actually helped Kim to come up with the new brand name.”

