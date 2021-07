EU Commissioner sums up the visit to Armenia at a meeting with Catholicos Karekin II

The European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi met on Friday with the Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin. As the EU Delegation to Armenia reports,the Commissioner presented the goals of his visit to Armenia, the humanitarian aid provided to Armenia through various programs to date and the future EU-Armenia cooperation.

Panorama.AM