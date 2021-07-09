Azerbaijan strengthens talks about peace agreement with Armenia

When the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this week that it would release 15 Armenian soldiers, the press release looked like a carbon copy of a similar groundbreaking deal a few weeks ago. It also happened after Yerevan agreed to hand over a map of land mines in some areas lost to Azerbaijan last year, involving exactly the same number of soldiers.

However, there is one notable difference. The first exchange was mediated by the United States and Georgia with the support of the European Union and the OSCE. However, the New Deal, announced on July 4, had only one mediator, Rustam Muradov, commander of the Russian peacekeeping force temporarily deployed on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan. ..

When Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met Vladimir Putin in Moscow on July 7, he thanked the Russian President personally. “I want to emphasize your personal role in this [prisoner-for-maps exchange] “We talked about the issue on the phone on June 24, and 15 of our compatriots returned home in a week,” Putin said.

Immediately after the war last fall, Russia quickly emerged as a major intermediary between Armenia and Azerbaijan, sending 2,000 peacekeepers to the region and of an important committee to restore transport between the two countries. Co-chaired.

However, the unexpected involvement of Western nations in the first exchange is more multilateral to help Armenia and Azerbaijan solve many remaining problems until a full peace agreement that ultimately resolves the dispute. Showed the possibility of effort.

But recently Russia has resumed its central role in mediation. As a result, Moscow has received an unavoidable backlash.

One of the diplomatic turmoil is related to the (non-) activity of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russian-led military block. In May, Armenia appealed to the organization to help address the apparent Azerbaijani invasion of Armenian territorial slivers. Yerevan argued that the Collective Security Treaty of the CSTO Charter requires other member states to support the equivalent of other states invading their territory.

The CSTO accused Armenia of “taking into account” the complaint. On July 3, the secretary general of the organization, Stanislav Zas, finally announced his conclusions.

“We need to understand that the CSTO can only act in the event of an attack or attack,” Zas told journalists. “But we are dealing with border cases in essence. There are no casualties, no shootings. It is a border case, it needs to be resolved, and we are in favor of a peaceful resolution.” The CSTO concluded that “although the situation is being monitored, of course” it has decided not to send surveillance missions to the area.

It didn’t work in Yerevan, which was already quite dissatisfied with Russia’s casual approach to the Armenian alliance.

Two days later, Armenian security council secretary Armen Grigorian spoke to Zass on the phone, and according to Armenian readings, Grigorian said, “The current situation cannot be explained as an incident. Azerbaijani military personnel Grigorian accuses Baku of “an obvious attempt to occupy part of the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia” and asks the CSTO to “show prescription restraint.” Advised.

Interestingly, this year’s CSTO officially acknowledged the potential of partner and observer countries. And Russian officials reported on July 7 that Azerbaijan and Pakistan were at the top of the candidate list. There was no official comment from Baku on this, but the news website Haqqin linked to the security service called it “sensational news” and was excited to report on the development.

Azerbaijan was particularly keen to join Russia’s new multilateral organization and did not prefer a more multifaceted foreign policy. However, earlier this year, news was leaked that Azerbaijan could attend a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union, CSTO’s sister economic organization, as an observer. And while being allowed to attend meetings and present their side of the story in a conflict with Armenia, the advantage of Baku in a situation where they are not obliged to comply with the restrictions of either organization. I was able to see it. (Current CSTO member countries are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.)

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan is actively involved in another diplomatic aspect of promoting a comprehensive peace agreement with Armenia. In recent weeks, official Baku sources have been discussing the need for serious negotiations on the final resolution of the dispute, which seems to have accelerated since the June 20 elections in Armenia. Give him stronger authority to negotiate serious deals.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told Turkish television network TRT three days after the election that “Azerbaijan is ready to work with Armenia on a major peace agreement between the two countries and is offering it.” It was.

“The lack of a peace agreement with Armenia means that there is no peace. There is no peace not only between the two countries, but also in the South Caucasus,” added President Ilham Aliyev two days later. However, Ariev’s possible offer of peace includes the usual insults, questioning how honest Baku really is. “Unfortunately, we have never heard of this from the Armenian government. The Armenian government is ignoring our statement about initiating negotiations on a peace agreement with Armenia.” He added.

But the problem is the same that has plagued negotiations for decades. Who will get Nagorno-Karabakh, the territory at the center of this conflict? In the early 1990s of the negotiations, Azerbaijan seemed willing to give up Karabuff in exchange for other concessions. However, the ship has been sailing for many years, and after the war, Azerbaijan has not even provided Karabakh with the autonomy it once said was acceptable.

“A peace treaty means recognizing the territorial integrity of both countries,” Ariev said in May. Azerbaijani authorities are “ready to do this and publicly recognize Armenian territorial integrity,” but at the same time Armenian authorities must allow Azerbaijani territorial integrity “at the border,” he added. ..

That point was further emphasized this week when Azerbaijan undertook a new regional restructuring of its territory, further obscuring the special Soviet status that Karabakh enjoyed. “It reminds us further that the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region has no special status and that the current areas of operation of Russian peacekeepers are unforeseen. [in the future]”It’s only a matter of time before we integrate these regions into Azerbaijan’s legal and economic space,” wrote one Azerbaijani commentator.

Armenia, meanwhile, continues to insist that Karabakh’s final status should be subject to a referendum. Ruben Rubinyan, chairman of the Armenian Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, said that if Baku recognizes Karabakh’s status based on the will of the people, Armenia “will be happy to sign a document with Azerbaijan.” Responded to. (There are various ways to determine which “people” will be voted on, but in a possible variant they vote for the majority of Armenians and therefore not part of Azerbaijan.) No agreement is possible to justify Azerbaijan’s claim to Karabakh. Rubinyan told Sputnik Armenia.

The strange wrinkles here were provided by another Armenian MP, Naira Zorabian. After returning from a recent European Council parliamentary meeting, she reported talking to a member of the Azerbaijani parliament who communicated the terms and conditions of Baku.

“If Armenia agrees to sign a peace agreement, Azerbaijan is ready to discuss the return of’terrorists’,” she told her, Azerbaijani MP, Samed Seidov. “That is, be aware in writing of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, including that 75 percent of Alzaf belongs to Azerbaijan.”

To unpack: A “terrorist” is an Armenian soldier who has been tried in Baku and used as a negotiating chip for mine maps, such as the July 4th exchange. “Alzaf” is the name of Nagorno-Karabakh, often the entire territory controlled by the Armenian army before the war. That is, in addition to Nagorno-Karabakh, there are seven other Azerbaijani regions around the Armenian-occupied Karabakh. Also, “75%” refers to the approximate amount of territory that Armenia returned under the conditions of a military victory during the war or a ceasefire statement that ended the war.

So what Seidov seemed to suggest was that Armenia did not have to recognize the remaining 25 percent of Karabakh territory as Azerbaijan in order for both sides to enter into a peace agreement. However, the seriousness of this proposal is not only due to second-hand goods (Seidov himself did not comment), but also to the fact that some of the “terrorists” were actually handed over in the absence of peace just a few days later. Dealing with being impaired.

Still, is Baku ready to consider a deal that involves regaining control of something less than 100 percent of its territory?

Not mentioned in all this controversy is the one who is accurately expected to mediate the final peace agreement. Before the war, this was the work of the OSCE Minsk Group, led by Russian, French and US diplomats. The Minsk Group has been abandoned as a result of the war and is not well loved by either side. The Russians have effectively filled that diplomatic void, but neither side is very excited about it.

So Azerbaijani analyst Hud Shabaz offered another incentive for Azerbaijan to sign a peace agreement. It will help take Russia out of sight. Many Azerbaijanis rub against the presence of Russian troops in their territory, seeing it as a wound of victory in war, and regularly pointing out its temporary nature, as mentioned above.

Shabaz referred to the recent exchange of fires between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops in Karabakh and Agdam, saying the incident “re-shows the inefficiency of Russia’s peace mission and further weakens it.” Tweeted. “In this respect, Russia’s criticism is greater in Baku, but a possible peace agreement with Yerevan seems like a better option.”

