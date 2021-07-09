ARS of Eastern USA awards 46 students with scholarships

WATERTOWN, Mass. —The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA has announced the recipients of this year’s ARS Undergraduate Scholarship and ARS George and Beatrice Lazarian Graduate Scholarship.

Forty six graduate and undergraduate students were granted scholarships totaling $48,500. Students represented 41 universities and colleges from nine US States (California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia), the Washington DC, and Canada. The awardees prevailed in a highly competitive application process that evaluated their academic achievements, their involvement in the Armenian community and their financial needs.

“We are pleased to award these scholarships to Armenian scholars across the United States,” said Annie Attar, Chairperson of the ARS of Eastern USA. “We are paying it forward so that one day these students turn into professionals and give their skills, talents and knowledge back to their communities and homeland,” she continued.

The ARS Undergraduate Scholarship Fund was established through the generous donations of many benefactors, who provided the financial resources necessary for the ARS to assist Armenian undergraduate students. Similarly, the ARS George and Beatrice Lazarian Graduate Scholarship Fund was established by the Lazarians to support young people pursuing a graduate education.

ARS Lazarian Graduate Scholarship Recipients:

Aftandilian. Lia – Innovation & Management and Bioengineering (Tufts University, MA)

Anoushian, Sara – Physical Therapy (Quinnipiac University)

Avaneszadeh, Alex – Law and Diplomacy (Tufts University)

Avedessian, Nanar – Public Relations (Emerson College)

Babikian, Victoria – Rehab Sciences & Global Health (University of Toronto)

Hakobyan, Manana – Data Science & Social Science (Harvard University)

Hardy, Natalie – Health Care Ethics (Saint Louis University)

Hovsepian, Talar – Marketing (St. John University)

Jivalagian, Patelle – Public Health (Yale University)

Khatchatourian, Ani – Communication Sciences and Disorders (Emerson College)

Keshgegian, Antranig – Marketing (Drexel University)

Khachatryan, Tatevik – Public Diplomacy and Global Communications (Syracuse University)

Keossian, Victoria – Social Work (University of Michigan)

Kazandjian, Alexandria – Counseling/Psychology (Delaware Valley University)

Khorenyan, Mariam – Global Affairs (New York University)

Kozakjian, Razmik – Security Studies (Georgetown University)

Krikorian, Sosse – Engaged and Public Humanities (Georgetown University)

Mehrabyan, Anush – Accounting (University of Rochester)

Minassian, Rachael Anahid – Law (Boston College Law School)

Cachoian-Schanz, Deanna -Comparative Literature (University of Pennsylvania)

Surenian, Aleena – Public Health (Boston University)

Tutunjian, Meghry – Counseling/Higher Ed (Montclair State University)

Yeremyan, Tereza – Sustainable Business (Georgetown University)

ARS Undergraduate Scholarship Recipients:

Abrahamian, Emin – Bioengineering (Northeastern University)

Asadurian, Shant – Business/Finance (Rutgers University)

Bardakjian, Lena – Communications and Sociology (Boston University)

Ashekian, Meghri – Speech and language Pathologist (California State University Northridge)

Arouch, Serj – Engineering (Fordham University)

Baronian, Tvene – Environmental Studies (Hobart and William Smith Colleges)

Baronian, Lori – Biology (Mount Holyoke College)

Cormier, Gregory – Economics and Finance (Bentley University)

Chaghlasian, Ani – Psychology (University of Massachusetts Amherst)

Chaghlasian, Christina – Psychology (University of Massachusetts Amherst)

Chiranian, Christina – Accounting (University of California, Irvine)

Daduryan, Narek – Computer Science (University of California, Los Angeles)

Dechoian, Karni – Biochemistry (Drew University)

Hovsepian, Tamar – Finance (Fordham University)

Jerikian, Anahid – Pre-Occupational Therapy (Carthage College)

Mardanyan, Hayk – Economics (University of Minnesota)

Ebrimian, Arev – Advertising Communication (St. John’s University)

Elmayan, Aram – Computer Engineering (University of Rhode Island)

Orangian, Nataleen – Biology (University of Virginia)

Minassian, Garabed – Chemical Engineering (Rensselaer)

Mesrobian, Kalina – International Studies (American University)

Sazian, Simon – Civil Engineering (College of Lake County)

Tatewosian, Victoria – Business/Finance (University of Connecticut)

