Armenian Red Cross Society to provide one-time cash assistance to 14 000 people displaced by the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh – Panorama

14 000 people who arrived in Armenia as a result of the escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the autumn of 2020 will receive AMD 68 000 one-time assistance from Armenian Red Cross Society (ARCS) in July (AMD 952 mln in total), the organisation said in a press statement.

Having joined the Government of the Republic of Armenia in realisation of the cash assistance program the Armenian Red Cross Society provides the mentioned assistance, in cooperation with the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and with the funding support from UNHCR.

It is noted that the displaced persons have registered in advance to be included in the cash assistance program by filling out a relevant application form on the website of the social service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia (www.dimum.ssa.am)։

Joining the cash assistance programs of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, during the period of October 2020-July 2021, ARCS has provided the total amount of AMD 1,691,323,000 to 38 444 persons displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia. The financial assistance aimed to help the families to meet their basic needs and support their host families.

