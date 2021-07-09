Armenia to prolong quarantine amid reported rise in coronavirus cases

Armenia’s acting minister of health on Friday announced a government plan to prolong the coronavirus-linked quarantine in the country, citing the past days’ increase in the confirmed infections.

Speaking at a news conference, Anahit Avanesyan reported a 4% daily rise in the overall registered cases. According to the minister said that the vaccinations globally “are not going on at enough rapid paces” to establish a “collective immunity threshold.

“We have repeatedly stated that the vaccination of a great number of citizens would create a certain barrier within a short period to prevent the development of permanently mutating strains,” Avanesyan noted.

The minister added that they are now considering a six-month quarantine extension plan and the submission of a new lockdown package until the month of September.

Tert