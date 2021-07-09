Armenia envoy stresses cinematic coop with Iran

Toumanian made the remark in a meeting with the director of Iran’s Farabi Cinema Foundation Alireza Tabesh in Tehran to discuss collaborations between the Foundation and the National Cinema Center of Armenia.

Tabesh pointed out to the MOU between the two countries, noting that Jehovah movie is the first successful experience of joint venture between Armenian and Iranian artists, which has been welcomed in international arena, and that this kind of cooperation can be a ground for future collaborations in producing movies.

Iran has had a successful history in cinematic diplomacy, the Iranian director said, adding that the presence of Armenian films and artists in international events has been very significant.

Toumanian referred to multilayers of ties between Armenia and Iran, noting that amicable relations between governments of both countries has its roots in deep relationships of both nations.

Pointing to the 2021 Yerevan International Film Festival, the ambassador called for more collaborations and participation of Iranian cinema professionals in the event.

Iran’s Farabi Cinema Foundation and the Foundation and the National Cinema Center of Armenia signed a memorandum of understanding in 2017 to expand cinematic cooperation.

IRNA