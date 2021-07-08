US ambassador meets with several political party leaders of Armenia bloc

This week, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy met with several political party leaders of the Armenia bloc to discuss developments following the June 20 parliamentary elections and priorities for the future, the U.S. Embassy reported.

Ambassador Tracy stressed U.S. support for Armenia’s reform agenda and its commitment to strengthening the bilateral partnership based on shared values.

The ambassador also highlighted the importance of a constructive opposition and respect for rule of law and democratic processes.

Panorama.AM