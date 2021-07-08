Two more bodies found during Artsakh search operations

An Artsakh search and rescue team on Thursday found two more bodies during the ongoing search operations for casualties of the 2020 Artsakh war.

The operations were carried out in the Azerbaijani-held Varanda (Fizuli) and Jrakan (Jabrayil) regions, the State Service of Emergency Situations said.

According to the preliminary data, the deceased were participants in the war. The bodies are yet to be identified through a forensic medical examination.

Since the ceasefire in November last year, a total of 1,598 bodies of Armenian troops and civilians have been found and recovered from the Artsakh territories occupied by Azerbaijan.

Panorama.AM