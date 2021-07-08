The long-awaited Armenian American Museum is breaking ground on July 11

The backers behind the long-proposed Armenian American Museum will hold a ceremonial groundbreaking for the project on July 11 in Downtown Glendale. — Urbanize Los Angeles

In the works for more than seven years, the Armenian American Museum and Cultural Center of California will be two stories and approximately 50,800 square feet with features including permanent and temporary exhibition galleries, an auditorium, kitchen, gift shop, learning center, and administrative offices.

Glendale-based Alajajian Marcoosi Architects is designing the museum, whose noted façade design is modeled after rock formations seen in the Armenian Highlands.

In 2018, the Glendale City Council greenlit the design of the museum and approved a one-dollar-per-year ground lease agreement at the city-owned Glendale Central Park. The initial term of the lease is for 55 years, with the option to extend up to 95 years.

Funding of the museum has come from various sources including grants and contributions secured from a $14 million Groundbreaking Campaign, $8 million from the State of California, and $1 million from Los Angeles County.

