Russian peacekeepers held an interactive lesson in the school camp of the Askeran district

The administration of the Khndzristan settlement of the Askeran district of Nagorno-Karabakh invited the servicemen of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation to the camp, at the secondary school, to conduct an educational campaign Peacemaker Lesson, The Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The children who stayed for the holidays in their native village became participants of an interactive lesson, during which the servicemen of the Russian peacekeeping contingent told the schoolchildren about the tasks performed by the peacekeepers of the Russian Federation, explained to the children about the danger that games can bring on the territory unchecked by sappers, as well as about the methods of first aid.

The military medic told and demonstrated how to stop bleeding correctly, apply a splint and in what situations it is impossible to touch the victim.

“Today we held a lesson in a general education school on medical training. The children were introduced to such concepts as trauma and bleeding and assistance in this condition. The children reacted very briskly, listened attentively, and then tried to apply a splint and a tourniquet,” said military medic Elena Muratova.

The teaching staff thanked the peacekeepers for an interesting and informative lecture.

According to the source, several times a week, Russian peacekeepers hold similar actions in the settlements of Nagorno-Karabakh. In total, about 6,000 schoolchildren and students took part in these events.

