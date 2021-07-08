“Geghard” Ensemble wins Grand Prix and Gold at an international festival

“Geghard” Ensemble of Komitas Museum-Institute has won two awards at an international competition-festival titled “Peace to the World.” The Ensemble has won in two nominations, the ministry of education, science, culture and sport reports. According to the source, conductor Anahit Papayan has been awarded with “Best Ensemble Conductor” title.

To note, “Geghard” Ensemble was founded in 2001 by soloist and conductor Anahit Papayan. The female ensemble consists of eight singers. The artistic director is Mher Navoyan, Doctor of Arts, professor, medievalist-musicologist, Honored Worker of Arts of RA. Besides the Divine Liturgies sung each Sunday in St. Geghard Monastery (IV-XIII c.), the ensemble has also wide concert activities. The main aim of the ensemble is to present Armenian choral music in Armenia and abroad.

Panorama.AM