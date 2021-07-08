Armenia’s caretaker defense minister holds phone call with Russian army chief

Armenia’s caretaker Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan on Thursday held a telephone conversation with Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General Valery Gerasimov.

The sides discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the areas of Gegharkunik and Syunik Provinces and the ways to resolve it, as well as the course of the Russian peacekeeping mission in the Artsakh Republic, the Armenian Defense Ministry reported.

Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Valery Gerasimov also discussed the agenda of talks with the Russian Defense Ministry delegation set to arrive in Armenia in the coming days to discuss bilateral programs and actions aimed at deepening Armenian-Russian military cooperation, as well as the ongoing large-scale reforms in the Armenian military.

Panorama.AM