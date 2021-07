Armenia wins first medal in European Youth Boxing Championship

The Armenian national team participating in the 2021 European Youth Boxing Championship, has won its first medal in the sporting event being held in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Erik Arustamyan (w/c 46kg) qualified for the semi-finals after a victory in the quarters.

Demonstrating very literate tactics, the sportsman gained an advantage over Romania’s Danil Miha.

In the starting match, Erik had knocked down a Turkish boxer.

Tert