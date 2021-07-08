97,711 vaccinations against Covid-19 administered in Armenia, says Anahit Avanesyan

Armenia’s acting Health minister Anahit Avanesyan says increase in number of Covid-19 cases is observed in Armenia which means the vaccination process should be accelerated. Avanesyan’s remarks came during the cabinet session on Thursday.

Avanesyan said that thus far 97,711 vaccinations performed in Armenia with only 5,416 administered yesterday.

“Two-three weeks ago, an average of 2000 doses per day were administered, while today we have an increased rate of vaccinations,” said Avanesyan.

To remind, Armenia has confirmed 186 new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 225,987 as of 11 a.m. Thursday, July 8, the Ministry of Health reports. 78 more patients have recovered from the disease with the total number of recoveries now standing at 217,381.

Panorama.AM