Number of wounded Armenian soldiers on Azerbaijani border grows to two

On July 6, two Armenian soldiers were wounded in a shootout with their Azerbaijani counterparts, Armen Grigoryan, the head of the Armenian Security Council, has informed.

The “Caucasian Knot” has reported that on July 6, the Armenian party informed about a shootout on the Azerbaijani border, as a result of which one Armenian soldier was wounded. According to a source of the General Staff of Armenia, two Azerbaijani servicemen were also wounded. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD) has refuted the information about the incident.

During the shootout on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, two Armenian soldiers were wounded, Mr Grigoryan has reported. “We have two wounded persons,” the “News-Armenia” News Agency has quoted him as saying in the evening on July 6.

Armen Grigoryan has linked the incident on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with “some statements made by the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO),” the RIA “Novosti” has reported today.

On July 3, Stanislav Zas, the CSTO Secretary General, treated the Armenian-Azerbaijani border conflict as a “border incident” that does not fall under the provisions of the CSTO Charter on Collective Defence.

