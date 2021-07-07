Glendale art exhibit uses lavash bread to honor Armenian heritage

During the pandemic, artist She Loves Collective created a three-room pop-up exhibit on Artsakh Avenue through a grant from the city of Glendale, California News Times reports.

“Before and after the pandemic, there was a huge war that sparked the house. When we lost the war, it was a big shock, and it was like a big puncture wound in our hearts. We stood up. Must be, “she said. I love Collective co-founders and artists.

“At first it was very difficult because of COVID. There were many restrictions,” she loves Adrineh Baghdassarian, the founder and curator of her relics. “We couldn’t be in the gallery. We couldn’t be in public. We couldn’t have an audience.”

Her relic is one of the exhibition rooms and is now in the Reflect Space of the Glendale Central Library. Baghdassarian wants to evoke certain memories for those who are watching the installation.

“Looking at these things in this room, these memories are attached to your ancestors, to your family, to your mother,” she said.

It is designed to honor Armenian women and ancestors through Lavash, a major component of their culture.

UNESCO recognized the preparation, meaning and appearance of bread as a cultural expression of Armenia.

“It’s universal and I don’t have to be Armenian. I can feel the bread no matter where I come from. No matter who I am,” Bagdasarian said.

“The burnt brown color is different. It feels like burned skin. It has a lot of experience and a lot of trauma, and this room really brings a sense of healing,” said Sarkian. It was.

Baghdassarian said people were deeply moved when they visited. “Many stories, people crying, people remembering stories,” she said.

“It’s like stepping into the illusion of food and lavash. My first thought was’forgot to bring cheese’,” said Armine Juraghatspanyan. “Like most Armenian families, Lavash is the staple food of our home,” she added.

Images of Armenian women found in the library collection Tonyle -Clay oven where Lavash is made. The artist describes a huge business for the collective.

“Literally, we worked day and night to make this happen,” said Bagdasarian.

“The most proud moment was that we did this in our backyard,” she said. “A city we all know. People can drive to us in just five minutes.”

The exhibition will be held until August 15.

