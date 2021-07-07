European Commission President says EU will never accept two-state solution for Cyprus

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reiterated on July 6 that the European Union will never accept a two-state solution for Cyprus.

Von der Leyen said she had recently spoken on the phone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ahead of his upcoming visit to Turkish Cyprus to convey the EU’s firm stance on the divided island.

“I told him that we are very sensitive in this matter, that we will monitor the progress of this visit and that it is absolutely clear that the EU will never accept anything that refers to the two-state solution,” she was quoted as saying by Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

Von der Leyen made the remarks while addressing a press conference at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on the occasion of the launch of the Slovenian EU Presidency. She also reportedly said that Erdoğan is well aware of the EU’s position on this issue.

Panorama.AM