Catholicos Karekin II offers condolences on death of legendary duduk player Jivan Gasparyan

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, sent a letter of condolences to the mourning family of legendary duduk player, People’s Artist of Armenia Jivan Gasparyan, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 92, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin reported.

“Grateful and talented duduk player in the Armenian music Jivan Gasparyan passed away with a great merit, being loved and appreciated by our people. … For decades, he performed the gems of the Armenian music on many stages in Armenia and abroad, serving the grateful mission of recognizing and spreading our culture.

“The performances of the late Jivan Gasparyan were also widely used in foreign films achieved huge success in the cinema world. The great master of duduk has been awarded numerous national and international awards and prizes, high state titles due to his unique style and artistic taste,” Karekin II said in his letter.

The Armenian Pontiff asked that God keep the soul of his servant – Jivan Gaspatyan, in peace in the heavenly heights.

Panorama.AM