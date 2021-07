Armenian GM Karen Grigoryan wins Sevilla Open

Armenian grandmaster Karen Grigoryan has won the Sevilla International Open (Abierto Internacional CIUDAD de SEVILLA), one of Spain’s most prestigious chess tournaments.

The Armenian player collected 6.5 points out of 7 to win the tournament held from 30 June to 4 July, the Chess Federation of Armenia reported.

Grigoryan also improved his chess rating by 4 points.

Panorama.AM