Catholicos Aram I wishes speedy recovery to Pope Francis

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, His Holiness Aram I sent a letter to Pope Francis upon his return from Vatican, expressing gratitude for the warm welcome, the participation to the meeting of the Christian spiritual leaders and the special care towards the people of Lebanon, the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia reported.

In his letter His Holiness Aram I stated that the meeting in Vatican once again highlighted the close cooperation of churches in areas which are of concern, at the same time drawing the attention of the world community to the crucial urgency of helping Lebanon as it faces a profound socio-economic crisis.

Catholicos Aram I also wished Pope Francis a speedy recovery from a surgery he underwent yesterday.

