Armenian sculptor Fridon Aslanyan dies from coronavirus aged 83

Merited Armenian sculptor and painter Fridon Aslanyan has died from coronavirus at the age of 83, Armenia’s Chamber of Architects said on Facebook.

He was a member of the Union of Architects of Armenia from 1972.

During his career spanning many years, the famous architect planned numerous residential and public buildings and complexes, the Chamber of Architects said.

Aslanyan was also a wonderful painter. Many of his graphic artworks and paintings have been exhibited in Yerevan, Moscow, as well as in the Armenian-populated cities of the US, Argentina, Belgium, and Morocco.

Fridon Aslanyan was born in Yerevan in 1938. He started his professional career in the studio of academician Jim Torosyan.

He held solo exhibitions around the world.

