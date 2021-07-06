Armenia acting PM expresses condolences on death of Jivan Gasparyan, cites William Saroyan’s remarks about dudukist

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today sent a telegram of condolence on the occasion of the death of world famous dudukist Jivan Gasparyan. The telegram particularly reads as follows:

“I was deeply saddened by the news about the death of world famous dudukist Jivan Gasparyan.

Throughout his career, the renowned master dudukist played the duduk around the world, performing on several stages, presenting the sounds of Armenian music in famous films and collaborating with proclaimed composers and internationally recognized musicians.

All Armenians and music lovers of the world ranked Jivan Gasparyan among the greats of world art as an intellectual and the exceptional image of an Armenian, and we Armenians felt proud and were inspired.

After listening to Jivan Gasparyan play, William Saroyan said the following: “Dear Jivan, this is a prayer, not music that is played.” The prayers that were heard through the master dudukist’s performances will always be in the hearts and memories of not only Armenian art lovers, but also art lovers around the world.

I share the grief of his family, colleagues, fans and everyone else at this moment of great loss. Dear master, rest in peace.”

https://news.am/eng/news/652371.html