Germany abolishes pandemic-related restrictions for Armenian citizens

The German authorities have decided to permits restriction-free entry for arrivals from more third countries, Armenpress news agency reported.

According to the source, the decision was made in line with the most recent recommendation of the EU Council, which on July 1 expanded the list of epidemiologically safe third countries, for the residents of which the EU Member States are advised to gradually permit to enter.

According to a press release issued on Saturday, June 3, by the German Federal Ministry of the Interior, Building and Home Affairs, starting from the following day, on June 4, travellers from 10 countries, including Armenia, will be eligible to enter the German territory for tourism purposes:

“Anyone who is resident in one of these countries can enter the country without an important reason for travel and regardless of their vaccination status,” the Ministry noted.

