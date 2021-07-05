Armenian State Symphony Orchestra to perform a concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Edward Mirzoyan

As part of the 2020-2021 season closing concert, the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra will perform a concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of renowned Armenian composer Edward Mirzoyan. As the Orchestra said in a press statement, the event will take place on July 15 at Aram Khachaturian concert hall at 19.30. The Concert programmer features Piano Concerto No.3 in C minor, Op.37, Piano Concerto No.3 in C minor, Op.37 Ludwig van Beethoven. Works by Edward Mirzoyan, such as Lyrical poem “Shushanik”, Symphony for Timpani and String Orchestra, Timpani Solo by Eduard Papoyan, film music will also be performed.

Pianist Dmitry Ishkhanov will play during the evening with the State Symphony Orchestra. The concert will be conducted by Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra Sergey Smbatyan.

