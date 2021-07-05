Armenian boxer crushes Turkish rival in Junior European Championships

Armenian boxer Davit Simonyan (80 kg) on Sunday crushed his Turkish rival in the first bout in the EUBC Junior European Boxing Championships being held in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Simonyan had a big advantage in the first two rounds and in the second round the referees took the Turkish boxer out of the ring for illegal punches and being unprepared, the Boxing Federation of Armenia reported.

In the meantime, boxer Artur Mkrtchyan (60 kg) beat his rival from Moldova by a technical knockout on Sunday.

Another Armenian boxer, Mahur Marikyan, also won his first bout in the European Boxing Championships.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/ArmenianBoxingFederation/

