Armenia marks Constitution Day

On 5 July Armenia marks Constitution Day, which is a national public holiday in the country.

The Constitution of the Republic of Armenia was adopted by a national referendum on 5 July 1995. The amendments to the Constitution were approved by a referendum held on 27 November 2005 and the latest amendments were made on 6 December 2015.

The proposed amendments to the constitution changed the country from having a semi-presidential system to being a parliamentary republic.

The Constitution established Armenia as a democratic, sovereign, social, and constitutional state. Yerevan is defined as the state’s capital. Power is vested in its citizens, who exercise it directly through the election of government representatives. Decisions related to changes in constitutional status or to an alteration of borders are subject to a vote of the citizens of Armenia exercised in a referendum.

July 5 also marks State Symbols Day. The tricolor, emblem and anthem are the state symbols of the Republic of Armenia.

Panorama.AM