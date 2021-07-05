Armenia celebrates 26th anniversary of national constitution

With the irreversibility of the 1991 independence marking the historic era of national rebirth, the adoption of a new, national constitution became inevitable for the re-established statehood.

The Republic of Armenia adopted its Constitution in a nationwide referendum on July 5 1995, revising and reshaping it in subsequent referenda in 2005 and 2015. July 5 has been ever since traditionally celebrated as the Day of the Constitution.

The Constitution of the Republic of Armenia lays the foundations of the legal system as the basic document to which all the laws and legal acts must be brought in strict conformity. The Constitution is also a value-based and ideological document defining the key principles of the society’s organization and obliging the state to ensure their practical application and future reinforcement.

“The Armenian people — taking as a basis the fundamental principles of the Armenian Statehood and the nation-wide objectives enshrined in the Declaration on the Independence of Armenia, having fulfilled the sacred behest of its freedom-loving ancestors for the restoration of the sovereign state, committed to the strengthening and prosperity of the fatherland, with a view of ensuring the freedom of generations, general well-being and civic solidarity, assuring the allegiance to universal values — hereby adopt the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia,” reads the preamble to the organic law.

The constitution came to provide the clear-cut characterization of the Republic of Armenia as sovereign, democratic and social country governed by rule of law, proclaiming the fundamental righs and liberties of the individual and citizen and defining the forms of government based on the separation of powers (legislative, executive and judiciary).

Tert