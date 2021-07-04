Armenian violinist is in accord with city living

The 88th episode of “Shanghai Through Our Eyes” features Armenian Astrid Poghosyan, a violinist with the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra.

Poghosyan wanted to study abroad and applied for a scholarship in 2009. She chose Shanghai, and started to play with the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra after graduating from the Shanghai Conservatory of Music.

After living in Shanghai for more than a decade, Poghosyan has merged into the community.

“It’s hard to express my feelings toward Shanghai, and Shanghai people,” she said. “Because we are like a family. When asked how much you love your family, you will get stuck.”

