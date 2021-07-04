Armenia hands over maps of minefields in Fuzuli, Zangilan districts to Azerbaijan

On July 3, 2021, upon the initiative of the Russian Federation, Armenia submitted to the Azerbaijani side maps of about 92,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines.

On July 3, 2021, upon the initiative of the Russian Federation, Armenia submitted to the Azerbaijani side maps of about 92,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines planted during the occupation in the Fuzuli and Zangilan districts of Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

“We express our gratitude to Rustam Muradov, Commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily deployed in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, for his mediation services in the implementation of the humanitarian initiative to obtain mine maps,” the ministry said.

Obtaining mine maps will save the lives of tens of thousands of Azerbaijani citizens, including those involved in mine clearance, and will accelerate the implementation of reconstruction and rehabilitation projects initiated by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in the liberated territories, as well as the process of returning of IDPs.

As a humanistic step, the Azerbaijani side handed over to Armenia 15 people of Armenian origin, who were imprisoned by the court’s verdict, and the term of the imposed sentence has expired.

https://report.az/en/karabakh/armenia-hands-over-maps-of-minefields-in-fizuli-zangilan-districts-to-azerbaijan/