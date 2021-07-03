The election results do not legitimate the loss of Artsakh – Armen Ashotyan

“The formula the capitulant will use to keep his power is quite simple: first, to concede whatever Azerbaijan and Turkey demand, give the territories remaining from Armenia and Artsakh to the protection of Russia, and third – to seek reelection, ” the Deputy Chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Armen Ashotyan told a press conference on Saturday.

Ashotyan recalled his predictions that the parliamentary elections will not offer solutions to the ongoing political crisis in the country and will definitely continue the evil era for Armenia and Artsakh .

Summing up the results of his recent trip to Brussels, Ashotyan shared his impressions that there had been a consensus in the world that the turbulent political developments in Armenia occurred after the November 9 ceasefire were to be settled not through street struggle but elections.

“Not Armenia but the world needed these elections,” Ashotyan said, adding the elections were aimed at abating the tensions and have a new power in place with legitimate mandate. Ashotyan, however, insisted the elections will not bring political stability to Armenia, and there are objective reasons for that argument.

“All those who believe the election results legitimate the loss of Artsakh and Armenia’s refusal from Artsakh, likewise the reality in which Armenia has turned into a bargaining chip are mistaken,” stressed Ashotyan, reminding of the position of “I’m Honored” bloc which had declared that elections results do not validate the loss of Artsakh.

“The Armenian elections have not addressed the pending issues related to strengthening of Armenia’s sovereignty and future sustainable development,” said the RPA Deputy Chairman, calling on all political forces to constantly voice this to the international audience.

Panorama.AM