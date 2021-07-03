Memorial plaque and drinking fountain in memory of fallen hero Anushavan Martirosyan opened in Echmiadzin

Memorial plaque and drinking fountain in memory of Anushavan Martirosyan who had fallen during the recent 44-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh was opened on Friday in Armenia’s Echmiadzin town. The initiative came from Martirosyan’s neighbors. As the Echmiadzin community reported on its Facebook page, the memorial plaque was opened by the son of the hero and his comrade.

“There is no greater love than sacrificing own life for relatives. With this belief our hero Anushavan Martirosyan with his glorious path gave his life for peace and for the coming generations to live in a developing and stable homeland,” the commander of N military base Lieutenant Colonel Ghazaryan said in his remarks.

Panorama.AM