Four more bodies found in search operations for war casualties in Artsakh

Four more bodies of killed in the Nagorno-Karabakh war were found on July 3 during search operations held in the Azerbaijani-held Varanda and Jrakan regions of Artsakh, the State Service of Emergency Situations said on Saturday. A forensic examination is set to be carried out to establish their identities, the source added.

To note, since the start of the ceasefire, a total of 1,595 bodies of fallen troops and civilians have been recovered from the former combat zones.

Panorama.AM