Caucasian Heritage Watch confirms the destruction of another Armenian cemetery in Nagorno-Karabakh

Caucasian Heritage Watch (CHW) confirms the destruction of another Armenian cemetery in the village of Sghnakh, as first reported by Monument Watch. The Organisation has shared satellite imagery on its Twitter, showing the area was bulldozed in connection with road construction.

Monument Watch reports that the cemetery was founded in the mid-18th c. and remained in use until Armenians evacuated the village following the fall 2020 war. Satellite imagery indicates that the destruction took place between April 12 and June 18.

As the source detailed this is the second historic cemetery destroyed along the new Fizuli-Shushi road, after Mets Tagher. CHW calls on Azerbaijan’s authorities to stop the destruction of cemeteries and act as stewards of all cultural heritage on their territory.

Panorama.AM