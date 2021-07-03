Catholicos Aram I asked Pope Francis to support with the return of Armenian prisoners

The Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, His Holiness Aram I has applied to Pope Francis on the issue of Armenian prisoners held in Azerbaijan, the Holy See of Cilicia reported in a Facebook message. The Catholicos raised the matter during the recent summit held between Pope Francis and Lebanon’s Christian leaders on Thursday.

“During a separate conversation with Pope Francis, Catholicos Aram I touched upon the consequences of the recent Artsakh war and in particular, the issue of Armenian prisoners held in Azerbaijan . The Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia reminded that Azerbaijani illegal position toward the war prisoners is against the international law. The Catholicos conveyed his warm gratitude to Pope Francis for raising the issue and asked to raise this topic at the most opportune occasion to assist in the swift return of the captives,” the message said.

Panorama.AM