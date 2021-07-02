Armenian Ambassador met with former French President François Hollande to discuss the situation around Artsakh

On June 30, Armenian Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajyan met with former French President François Hollande, the Embassy said in a message on Friday. According to the source, the parties discussed the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh. The Ambassador briefed the former president on the humanitarian and security issues occured after Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia and Artsakh, including the issue of Armenian captives illegally held in Azerbaijan.

The Ambassador also thanked François Hollande for the continuous support offered to Armenia and the Armenian people and the input in strengthening of the Armenian-French friendly relations.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/07/02/Armenian-Ambassador-François-Hollande/2529295