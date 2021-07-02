Armenia President visits US ambassador

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian visited the residence of US Ambassador Lynne Tracy ahead of the US Independence Day anniversary, the President’s Press Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

President Sarkissian congratulated Ambassador Tracy and, on her behalf, the staff of the US Embassy in Yerevan and the American people on their national holiday.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the agenda of Armenian-American relations and the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation.

