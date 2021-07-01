State minister: Power supply problems in Artsakh are more acute today

Due to the Azerbaijani occupation of Artsakh’s territories during last year’s war, the Armenian side has lost control over many of the country’s water resources today. The Artsakh authorities plan to build reservoirs to deal with the water-related problem.

“Large-scale programs have already been elaborated. In particular, we plan to construct several reservoirs to facilitate the management of our water resources. At the same time, we intend to solve the problem of drinking water in all communities in 3 years, with certain additional solutions to be provided for Stepanakert,” State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan told a news conference on Thursday.

He said the authorities also prioritize water quality issues, adding a research is currently underway.

“Measures are being taken to tighten control [over the system], reduce additional risks, improve water quality and have a positive impact on public health. I think that after some time we will be able to offer clear programs to our society,” the minister said.

Speaking about the damaged infrastructures, which were deliberately targeted by Azerbaijani forces during the war, Beglaryan said intense efforts have been taken to restore them.

“We can already announce that almost all our infrastructures have been restored. Only in some communities, the consequences of the war still remain due to the control of artesian wells and some other minor problems,” he said.

Speaking about the power supply in the country, Beglaryan noted that since the system of hydroelectric power plants in Artsakh basically fell under the control of Azerbaijan, additional work is needed now to ensure the independence and self-sufficiency of the system.

“We have a problem with the modernization of the power supply system, which existed even before the war, but is more acute today. There are also programs on this matter and solutions will be offered in the near future,” he said.

