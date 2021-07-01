Famous Armenian theater director Mayis Rafayelyan dies at 81

Honored Art Worker of Armenia, theater director Mayis Rafayelyan passed away on Thursday at the age of 81, the Union of Theatrical Figures of Armenia broke the news on Facebook.

The union said the funeral service for the director will take place at St. Sarkis Church in Yerevan’s Nor Nork district on Friday, at 5pm.

Mayis Rafayelyan was born on July 15, 1939. In 1964 he graduated from the Yerevan Fine Arts and Theater Institute. From 1971 he delivered lectures at the institute.

He served as a director at the Kirovakan Drama Theater and the Yerevan Theatre of the Young Spectator. From 1971 to 1973, Rafayelyan was the chief director of the Artashat State Theater, serving as its artistic director in 1978-1979.

Panorama.AM