Boston Globe’s Anush Elbakyan Wins Two More Emmy Awards

BOSTON (Public Radio of Armenia) — The Boston Globe’s award-winning producer and multimedia journalist Anush Elbakyan won two Emmy Awards at the 44th Boston/New England Emmy Awards Virtual Ceremony on June 26.

“Several hours ago Anush Elbakyan received two more Emmy Awards, making the seventh award for her,” her father Arthur Elbakyan wrote on Facebook.

He recalled that just a few days ago the journalist won 2021 Pulitzer Prize, one of the most prestigious awards.

Anush Elbakyan won three Emmy Awards in 2019 for a story called “Losing Laura” and two awards in 2020.

Additionally, she has won numerous other prestigious awards. In 2014 Elbakyan and her team were awarded with a Pulitzer Prize for their coverage of the Boston Marathon bombings.

Elbakyan is the senior video editor and the video director for the Boston Globe. Elbakyan oversees the production and distribution of the Globe’s original video content, while also managing video business operations and leading the digital video strategy.

Elbakyan manages a team of video producers and coordinates the daily video news operation. She launched and served as executive producer for the political digital video series “Ground Game,” “Live Political Happy Hour” and the food series “Smart Cooks.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator