Artak Zakaryan: Armenian and Azeri authorities have ‘much in common’

The authorities of Armenia and Azerbaijan have “much in common”, former Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia Artak Zakaryan said on Facebook on Thursday, denouncing the “sham” trials in the countries.

“A fabricated, groundless and sham trial of our young men, who defended Artsakh and were taken prisoner in unknown circumstances, is taking place in Azerbaijan,” he wrote.

“At the same time, a fabricated, groundless and sham trial of two Influential persons, who founded, defended and developed the Republic of Artsakh and made great efforts for its self-determination, is taking place in Armenia.

“The Armenian and Azerbaijani authorities have a lot in common,” Zakaryan said.

