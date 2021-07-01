Armenian Boxer Hovhannes Bachkov Will Compete in Tokyo Olympics

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — Armenian boxer Hovhannes Bachkov (63kg) will participate in the Tokyo Olympics this summer, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport confirmed on Tuesday, June 29.

The two-time European champion was unable to qualify for the Olympics at a tournament in Paris but was granted the chance to participate in the Games thanks to his standing in world rankings.

Boxers Koryun Soghomonyan and Arman Darchinyan, also representing Armenia, will compete at the Olympics too.

Armenia has a total of 15 athletes participating in Tokyo 2020. Weightlifters Simon Martirosyan and Izabella Yaylyan, judoka Ferdinand Karapetyan, gymnast Artur Davtyan, Greco-Roman wrestlers Artur Aleksanyan, Karapet Chalyan, Armen Melikyan and Karen Aslanyan, freestyle wrestlers Arsen Harutyunyan and Vazgen Tevanyan, athlete Levon Aghasyan and shooter Elmira Karapetyan had qualified for the Olympics earlier.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator