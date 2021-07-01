Arayik Harutyunyan replaces Arsen Torosyan as Pashinyan’s chief of staff

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has replaced his chief of staff.

According to a decree signed on Thursday, Arsen Torosyan, who managed the prime minister’s staff from January 18, was replaced by Arayik Harutyunyan after the latter was dismissed as Pashinyan’s chief advisor.

Torosyan previously served as Armenia’s health minister, while Harutyunyan was the education minister.

In a post on Facebook, Torosyan wished Harutyunyan every success and thanked his colleagues.

Some Armenian users deplored the decision in comments on Torosyan’s post, with one of them saying the replacement won’t help improve the bad management.

